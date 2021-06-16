Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,593 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 624.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,754,000 after buying an additional 780,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after buying an additional 307,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of ETN traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,661. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $149.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.