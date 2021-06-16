Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stake Lessened by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cerner were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 850,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 709,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,715,000 after purchasing an additional 66,723 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,575,000 after purchasing an additional 236,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $65.78 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. Cerner’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.