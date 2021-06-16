Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Craig R. Rayner Sells 108,924 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $2,800,436.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,719,810.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a PE ratio of -83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 2.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.