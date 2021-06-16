Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Robert Aspbury Sells 19,354 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) insider Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $533,976.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 375,451 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,693.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CERT opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.44. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 1,297.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

