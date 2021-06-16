Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 26,155 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,155 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $148,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIO. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded up $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $612.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $425.43 and a 52 week high of $689.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $605.76.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The business had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

