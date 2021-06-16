Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,545,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607,975 shares during the quarter. Fortive makes up 2.0% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 1.64% of Fortive worth $391,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 182.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $70.49. The company had a trading volume of 117,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.95. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $60.82 and a 1 year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.