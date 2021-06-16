Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 16,525 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $191,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $1,265,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,533 shares in the company, valued at $44,927,310.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,196 shares of company stock valued at $21,515,757. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

ZS stock traded up $4.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.71. 202,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,826. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.55 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

