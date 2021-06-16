Champlain Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 282,530 shares during the period. AptarGroup makes up approximately 1.4% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $269,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 100.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 36,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 27,728 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 2.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in AptarGroup by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

ATR stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.35. 726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,342. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.78 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

