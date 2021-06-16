Champlain Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 92.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,871,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897,625 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.76% of Church & Dwight worth $163,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,316. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.89 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

