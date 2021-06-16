Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 482,995 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,284,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,995 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $115,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 218,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,886,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,657,795.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,006,750. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.40. 36,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,116. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.19 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

