ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading 4.1% Higher

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) rose 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.89 and last traded at $30.60. Approximately 90,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,199,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

CHPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.84.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $367,380,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $106,800,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $53,400,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,821,000. 23.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

