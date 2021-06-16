Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Purchased by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total transaction of $7,615,630.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,864,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,235 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded down $10.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $677.64. 32,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,068. The stock has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $670.58. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $498.08 and a 12-month high of $712.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $710.24.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

