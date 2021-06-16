Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $84.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cfra assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.17.

CHWY opened at $73.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.52. Chewy has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3,695.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

