Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,506 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 12.0% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in The Boeing by 8.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,098,000 after acquiring an additional 17,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $245.82. 291,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,727,496. The company has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.90.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

