Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 25.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after buying an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $303,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $57.89. 415,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,119,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

