Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

NYSE MRO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. 291,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,842,961. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 3.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.