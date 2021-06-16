Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 97.5% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 440,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 217,220 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.90. 548,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,048,045. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $185.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.