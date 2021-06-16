Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,067 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 19.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Black Hills by 110.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Coann Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $5,647,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of BKH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.97. 3,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,334. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.34.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

