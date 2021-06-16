Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 203,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 351,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.57.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.92. 13,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,179. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.