Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 5,600 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $88.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,346. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on PNFP shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

