Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 7,486 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 377.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000.

Shares of PXH stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,711. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $24.39.

