Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes $208,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 891,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,046,000 after buying an additional 444,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,112,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.45. 50,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,996. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.78. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.18 and a 12 month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

