China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Separately, Greenridge Global upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

CAAS opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.54 million, a P/E ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 3.17.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. China Automotive Systems had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.58%. On average, analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Automotive Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

