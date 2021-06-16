China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Shares Down 18.9%

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE) fell 18.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 2,335 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 2,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34.

China Health Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHHE)

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of health products. It offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, and hemp frozen age nourishing creams.

