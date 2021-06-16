China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $731.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.30. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.94.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%. China Yuchai International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

