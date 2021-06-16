Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Down 2.5%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)’s share price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.19. Approximately 364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,286,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

CD has been the subject of several recent research reports. DBS Vickers initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -305.60.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Chindata Group by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Chindata Group by 167.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Chindata Group by 3,455.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Chindata Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 101,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chindata Group by 51.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

