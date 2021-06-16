Chromia Price Tops $0.19 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $82.63 million and approximately $31.56 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00060401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00022299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.06 or 0.00765915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00083557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.70 or 0.07702722 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

