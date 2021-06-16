Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $165.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.94.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Citigroup raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,761,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,433,000 after purchasing an additional 306,381 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,090,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,020,000 after purchasing an additional 139,461 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,950,000 after purchasing an additional 189,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.10. 1,549,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.