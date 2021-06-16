Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Chuy’s worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,436,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Saed Mohseni sold 7,250 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $312,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,149 shares in the company, valued at $652,012.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,202 shares of company stock valued at $5,280,215. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHUY opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.48. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 2.19.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chuy’s Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

