CIBC Lowers HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Price Target to C$10.00

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its target price reduced by CIBC to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HEXO currently has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of C$5.11.

HEXO opened at C$7.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58. HEXO has a 12 month low of C$3.04 and a 12 month high of C$14.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.74.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

