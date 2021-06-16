CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) by 241.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,070 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $1,448,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OACB opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

