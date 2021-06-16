CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 24,522 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473,671 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $82.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.05.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

