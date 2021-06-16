CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,830 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabalex Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.6% during the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $67,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.1% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 116,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $359,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

