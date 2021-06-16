CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after buying an additional 409,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,696 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 112,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $318,658,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total transaction of $38,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,060 shares of company stock worth $3,752,010. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $194.26 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $139.76 and a 12-month high of $204.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.