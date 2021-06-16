CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,599,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,136,000 after purchasing an additional 507,298 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth $669,019,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,723,000 after purchasing an additional 263,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCI shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.86.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $195.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.95. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $200.47. The firm has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.