CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires New Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNR opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $70.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

