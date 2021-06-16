CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $406,000 Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,025,000 after buying an additional 32,895 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 314,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 190,731 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,485,000 after buying an additional 269,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

