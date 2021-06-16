CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $63,000. 44.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of AY opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.19 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

