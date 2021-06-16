CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.08.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.68. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

