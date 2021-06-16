CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. TCF National Bank purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,218,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 121,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $255.60 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.57.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

