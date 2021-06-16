Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 892 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAA traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $171.08. 1,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,507. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.06 and a 52-week high of $172.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,664,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

