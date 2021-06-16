Cidel Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CEF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,155. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.