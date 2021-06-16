Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,166,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 159,260 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,007,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.81. The company had a trading volume of 33,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.46.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total transaction of $1,585,205.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,480,878.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

