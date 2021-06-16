Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $121.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.80. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $60.61 and a twelve month high of $124.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

