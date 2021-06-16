Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $98.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.
NASDAQ CRUS traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $80.77. 535,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,209. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.
In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $758,605. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $65,413,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $39,404,000. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 407,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,969,000 after acquiring an additional 379,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 803.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after acquiring an additional 326,565 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
