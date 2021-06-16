Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $98.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ CRUS traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $80.77. 535,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,209. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 1,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $758,605. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $65,413,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $39,404,000. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 407,243 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,969,000 after acquiring an additional 379,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 803.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,184,000 after acquiring an additional 326,565 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

