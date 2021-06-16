Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRUS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,870 shares of company stock worth $758,605 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,907,000 after acquiring an additional 119,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.77. 535,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.48. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

