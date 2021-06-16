Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on CRUS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.
In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $566,475.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,870 shares of company stock worth $758,605 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.77. 535,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,209. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.48. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $103.25.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.
