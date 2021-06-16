Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Short Interest Up 60.9% in May

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 60.9% from the May 13th total of 801,700 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In other news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,985. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Citi Trends by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Citi Trends by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Citi Trends by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTRN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.03. 146,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,466. The company has a market cap of $761.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $111.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.32.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.