Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citi Trends, Inc. is a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories for the entire family. The Company currently operates stores located in the South, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Citi Trends from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

CTRN opened at $81.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $754.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,317 shares of company stock worth $1,765,775. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citi Trends by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Citi Trends by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,379,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 1st quarter valued at $36,515,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 336.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 267,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

