Citigroup Initiates Coverage on CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNP. Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $25.99 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.58 per share, with a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $140,701,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at $69,632,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,917,000 after buying an additional 3,058,530 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2,708.3% during the fourth quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 1,685,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,463,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,374,000 after buying an additional 1,339,659 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.