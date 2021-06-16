City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend by 27.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

City Office REIT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.62.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIO. Compass Point boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

